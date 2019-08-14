|
MICHELETTI, CARLO
91, of Cranston passed away August 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Angela (Forte) Micheletti for 64 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenic and Maria (Pulcini) Micheletti.
Carlo was employed by the Department of the Navy at Quonset Point. He enjoyed all sports, reading, crossword puzzles, cooking, morning coffee with the "Romeos" and especially spending time with his family. Carlo was a good man who was always willing to help everyone. He was also a U.S. Navy Veteran.
He was the father Steven Micheletti and wife Daphne, Carlene Piotti and husband John and Doreen Micheletti and her late husband David DiPaolo and loving grandfather of John Piotti and wife Kelly, Michelle Yeadon and husband Scott, Marissa Freibott and husband Mark, Nicholas Micheletti and wife Allie and Joshua J. Ricci; great grandpa to Antonio, Nina, Patrick, Riley, Nora, Betty, Junie, Maggie and Thomas; uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to many. He was also the brother of the late Joseph, Angelo, Anthony and John Micheletti, Anne Mancuso and Mary Diodati.
His funeral will be held Friday at 11:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Ave., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial, with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carlo's memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019