THOMAS, Carlos, A.
76, devoted husband of Floriana de Almeida Soares Thomas, loving father of Theresa Thomas Ioffe; Funeral Friday, March 8, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the Saint Anthony Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in the Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. For Complete Obituary Visit: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019