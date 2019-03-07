Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Lawn Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Burial
Following Services
Swan Point Cemetery
Providence, RI
Carlos A. Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Carlos, A.
76, devoted husband of Floriana de Almeida Soares Thomas, loving father of Theresa Thomas Ioffe; Funeral Friday, March 8, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the Saint Anthony Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in the Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. For Complete Obituary Visit: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
