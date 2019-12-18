|
|
Pezzullo, Carlotta Elizabeth
Carlotta Elizabeth Pezzullo of Leesburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, at Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Sterling, Va.
Carlotta was born to John and Elizabeth Barra on June 12, 1933, in Providence, R.I., and lived in Rhode Island until her husband's military career took their family to various assignments.
A devoted wife and mother, she created a home warmed with love and joy. She spoke with her children daily, even after they were grown, keeping them updated on family news, dispensing motherly advice and giving them a laugh to lighten their day. She assigned each child a color to match their personality. Hers was a vivid red, as she lit up a room with her magnetic charm and cheerful, albeit sometimes unintentional, wit. She leaves a legacy of cherished memories that live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.
She is survived by her husband, Air Force Brig. Gen. (retired) Richard E. Pezzullo; five children: Carla, Rich, Edward, John and Elizabeth; 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson; a sister, Lucille Garrity; and a brother, Robert Barra.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019