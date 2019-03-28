The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME
350 Willett Avenue
Riverside, RI
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:45 AM
W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME
350 Willett Avenue
Riverside, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
Carlton E. Sanford Obituary
SANFORD, CARLTON E.
91, of Estrelle Drive, Riverside, died on March 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecile (Lessard) Sanford.
Born in Westport, MA, a son of the late Carlton L. and Alice E. Sanford, he lived in Riverside for 66 years.
Mr. Sanford was a Design Engineer Supervisor for Texas Instruments for 32 years before retiring in 1990.
Carlton was a graduate of Roger Williams College Class of 1975.
Mr. Sanford was a United States Coast Guard Veteran serving during WII. He was a member of the Narragansett Bay Power Squadron.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia A. Blethen of Bangor, Maine; a son, Marc. T. Sanford of Portsmouth; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Eunice Chase.
His Funeral will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 3-6 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
