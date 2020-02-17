Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Danielson Pike
North Scituate, RI
View Map

Carlton H. Merrill

Carlton H. Merrill Obituary
MERRILL, CARLTON H.
96, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Regina (Barszcz) Merrill for 60 years before her passing in 2012. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Ellard and Mildred (Harris) Merrill. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mr. Merrill was a salesman for Atlantic Oil and then an educator and Principal in the Cranston and Warwick School systems for 30 years before retiring in 1983. He was a lifelong Scituate resident and a past Chairman of the Scituate School Committee. He was one of the founders of the Scituate Art Festival, a member of the American Heart Assoc and the RI Beekeepers Assoc. He was an early supporter of the URI Extension Master Gardner Program, was a very active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a member of the church Vestry.
He was the loving father of Rebecca L. Burke (Peter) of Barrington and Janet M. Farrar (Dwight) of Scituate. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey T. Farrar and Megan L. Zebrak and great-grandchildren Gwenneth and Reese Zebrak. He was the brother of the late E. Richard Merrill, Barbara Chapman and Avis Carey.
His funeral will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Requiem Eucharist Service at 10am in Trinity Episcopal Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be private. Visitation Wednesday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2020
