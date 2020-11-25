1/1
Carmel J. (Sgambato) Gibbons
GIBBONS, CARMEL J. (SGAMBATO),
93, died on November 21, 2020 at home. Wife of the late Raymond Gibbons, mother of Susan Lombardi (Michael) and the late Jeffrey Gibbons. Grandmother to Julie Gelsomino, Matthew Lombardi, Kristen Lombardi and Meghan Brousseau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 am in St. Augustine Church, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
