RANALDI, CARMELA A. (SILIPIGNI)
97, of Warwick, passed away peacefully September 13, 2019 at Elderwood at Riverside. She was the beloved wife for 74 years of Joseph D. Ranaldi. Born in Providence a daughter of the late Domenic and Paulinea (Imbruglio) Silipigni.
Mrs. Ranaldi was co-owner with her husband of the former Ranaldi's Bakery in Cranston. Besides her husband she is survived by her beloved children Raymond A. Ranaldi and his wife Deborah and Gary J. Ranaldi and his wife Cindy. Loving grandmother of Kristina, Michaela, Keith and Catherine loving great grandmother of Gavin, Logan and Adison. Sister of Catherine Aldrich.
Her funeral and burial were private. Calling hours and flowers were respectfully omitted. Contributions in her memory may be made to Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care 1350 Division Road Suite 205 West Warwick R.I. 02893. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019