Carmela Baldani-Santoro
BALDANI-SANTORO, CARMELA
98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Emo Baldani. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Giuseppe Santoro
and Anunziata (Verrecchia) Santoro. Carmela attended Bryant University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business. She worked in banking until she retired. She is survived by her loving sister Anna Santoro D'Angelico, and her brothers Joseph and Sebastian Santoro. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday July 16th at 11am at St. Ann Church, 2 Russo St., Providence. Burial will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Providence. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
