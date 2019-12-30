The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
927 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Carmela (Bonelli) Fava Obituary
FAVA, CARMELA (BONELLI)
72, of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at RI Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Italo Fava. Born in Carano, Italy she was a daughter of the late Michele and Lucia (DiLorenzo) Bonelli. Carmela worked as a seamstress in her husband's business for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Luigi Fava and his wife Ornella, and Alessandro Fava and his wife Stephanie; loving grandmother of Alessandro, Marco, Gianluca and Giovanni. She was the dear sister of Filomena Matano and the late Giovanna Calenzo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday, January 2nd at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on THURSDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019
