DeMARS, CARMELA N. (RUSSO)

91, of Johnston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, West Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Theodore E. DeMars. Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie (Perotti) Russo.

Carmela was the secretary to the Fire Chief of the Town of Johnston Fire Department for 20 years before retiring in 1989. Her passion was working in her garden and tending to her flowers. Her flowers were the talk of the neighborhood. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and bowling with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to support them in their endeavors. She was an active Communicant of St. Rocco's Church her entire life.

Carmela is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Colucci and her husband Larry of Johnston. She was predeceased by her loving son Theodore "Ted" DeMars, Jr. Carmela was the cherished grandmother of Talia, Kristen and Christopher Colucci. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Anthony and Frank Russo.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019