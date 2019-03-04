The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Road
Johnston, RI
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum
TORTORELLA, CARMELA T. (Scaglione)
85, of Johnston, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Frances (Marcella) Scaglione. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Tortorella.
She was a supervisor at Rhode Island Hospital for 33 years.
She was the sister of John Galasso, Frances Capozzi, Dolores Petruska, Irene Gianfrocco, Carol Monacelli and the late Tomasina and Anna Scaglione. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her favorite dog, Louie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the . For memories and condolences please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
