CALLAHAN, CARMELLA A. (TRAVISANO)92, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John G. Callahan for 65 years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her VISITING HOURS on Thursday October 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston. Her funeral and burial will be private.Visit Nardolillofh.com for full obituary and online condolences.