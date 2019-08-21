|
Cambio, Carmella
98, of Johnston, died Friday. Wife of the late John T. Cambio. They had been married for 74 before he passed in 2016.
The Cambio family would like to thank the staff at Greenville Skilled Nursing for their kindness shown to Carmella and for the care given to her during her stay.
She leaves her daughter, Joyce (Joe) Costanzo of Greenville, granddaughters, Kimberly (Josh) Nelson and Sherri Costanzo.
Mass of Christian Thursday at 10am in Mary of Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence. Visitation Thursday from 9-9:30am in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. For complete obit, visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019