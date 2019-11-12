|
Cicerone, Carmella T.
(Faella), 86, of North Providence, passed on November 9, 2019 at Briarcliffe Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph Cicerone. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Villa) Faella.
Carmella is survived by a son, Robert Cicerone, a sister, Gilda Paiva, and five grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kenneth and David Cicerone and sister of the late Sylvio Faella.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019