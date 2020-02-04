|
VISINHO, CARMELLA, (DeANGELIS)
96, died Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank M. Visinho. Beloved mother of Richard (Linda) Visinho and Lorraine (Anthony) Peters; devoted grandmother of Christopher (Jenna) Visinho and Stephen (Christina) Visinho; great grandmother of Olivia S. Visinho; sister of Dolores Silvers, and the late Antonetta, Anthony and Frank DeAngelis, Jr., Rose Falcione, Phyllis Vento, and Margaret DeFusco. Visitation, Thursday February 6, 2020 from 9-10:30 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Clement Church, Long St. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 4, 2020