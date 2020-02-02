Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Carmelo (Carmen) Costantino

Carmelo (Carmen) Costantino Obituary
COSTANTINO, CARMELO (CARMEN)
80, of Westerly, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Westerly Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Camille (DiCarlo) Costantino. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Carmela (Rao) Costantino.
Carmen was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked in the engineering department at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years.
Besides his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his brothers, Gino and Francis Costantino; a sister, Connie Dempsey, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 12-1 PM at the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
