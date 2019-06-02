Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
CARDENTE, CARMEN
91, of Johnston, passed away May 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late John A. Cardente. Born in Danielson, CT, she was the daughter of the late Sixto and Lucia (Valdez) Polaina. She leaves her children Lawrence Cardente of Johnston and Rosemary Nixon and her husband Kim of Warwick. She was the grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 2. Funeral Tuesday 9:45AM from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11AM at St. Rocco's Church, Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial is private. Calling hours Monday 4-7PM
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019
