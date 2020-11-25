1/1
Carmine A. Petrarca Sr.
PETRARCA, SR., CARMINE A.
83, of Tiverton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Odelia (Morris) Petrarca.
Carmine worked as an automotive service manager for many years at Lloyd Long and Colonial Oldsmobile. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, and was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Lions clubs for many years.
He is survived by his loving sons, Carmine A. Petrarca, Jr. and his wife Susan, Anthony Petrarca, Michael Petrarca and his wife Jennifer; cherished grandchildren Nicolette, Samantha, Kimberly, Kirsten, Gregory, Bailey, Michael, and great grandson Grayson; dear siblings Elizabeth Villanueva, Carol Muccio, Joanne Kates, Marie Tartaglia, Della Smith and the late Irene Roccio, Sandra Rocchio, Eleanor DeAngelis, Margie Ramirez, Louise Simonelli, Frances Patterson, Delores Rea, and Salvatore Tartaglia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Visiting hours and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shrine Charities of RI, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
