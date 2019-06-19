CIRELLI, CARMINE

92, of Coventry, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Gerardina (Messa) Cirelli. Born in Italy, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Brosco) Cirelli.

He is survived by his loving children Giuseppe Cirelli and his wife Anna Rita of Cranston, Anna Maria DiSerio and her husband Giuseppe of Johnston, Franca Cirelli of Coventry and Rosaria Ferucci of Italy. He was also the father of the late Mario Cirelli.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm.