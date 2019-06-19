The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine Cirelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine Cirelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmine Cirelli Obituary
CIRELLI, CARMINE
92, of Coventry, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Gerardina (Messa) Cirelli. Born in Italy, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Brosco) Cirelli.
He is survived by his loving children Giuseppe Cirelli and his wife Anna Rita of Cranston, Anna Maria DiSerio and her husband Giuseppe of Johnston, Franca Cirelli of Coventry and Rosaria Ferucci of Italy. He was also the father of the late Mario Cirelli.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now