PERROTTI, CARMINE E.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Carmine was the beloved husband of Celia (Venditto) Perrotti. They were married for the past 67 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Emilio and Palma (DelGuidice) Perrotti. Carmine was a Sales Manager at Elmwood Dodge, Tasca Ford and Picard Motor Sales for many years. He was known as the Doctor. He retired in 2000 to enjoy his family and live life to its fullest.
Carmine is survived by his loving children, Donald Perrotti of Warwick, Denise Perrotti of Smithfield, Lisa Quick and her husband Glenn of Johnston, his sister Deborah Chang and her husband Jansen of Medford and his late brother Richard Perrotti of Fortworth. He was the cherished grandfather of Derrek, Lauren, and Jillian Quick.
His funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Carmine was the beloved husband of Celia (Venditto) Perrotti. They were married for the past 67 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Emilio and Palma (DelGuidice) Perrotti. Carmine was a Sales Manager at Elmwood Dodge, Tasca Ford and Picard Motor Sales for many years. He was known as the Doctor. He retired in 2000 to enjoy his family and live life to its fullest.
Carmine is survived by his loving children, Donald Perrotti of Warwick, Denise Perrotti of Smithfield, Lisa Quick and her husband Glenn of Johnston, his sister Deborah Chang and her husband Jansen of Medford and his late brother Richard Perrotti of Fortworth. He was the cherished grandfather of Derrek, Lauren, and Jillian Quick.
His funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.