Carmine E. Perrotti
PERROTTI, CARMINE E.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Carmine was the beloved husband of Celia (Venditto) Perrotti. They were married for the past 67 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Emilio and Palma (DelGuidice) Perrotti. Carmine was a Sales Manager at Elmwood Dodge, Tasca Ford and Picard Motor Sales for many years. He was known as the Doctor. He retired in 2000 to enjoy his family and live life to its fullest.
Carmine is survived by his loving children, Donald Perrotti of Warwick, Denise Perrotti of Smithfield, Lisa Quick and her husband Glenn of Johnston, his sister Deborah Chang and her husband Jansen of Medford and his late brother Richard Perrotti of Fortworth. He was the cherished grandfather of Derrek, Lauren, and Jillian Quick.
His funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Rest in peace. You will be sadly missed.
Lois. Villano
Family
