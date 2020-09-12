1/1
Carmine J. Calitri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALITRI, CARMINE J.
76, a retired and Tool and Dye Maker passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine and Anna (Delvicario) Calitri. Carmine was the beloved father of Keith and Jodilynn Calitri. Brother of Marie Harrop and the late Louis Calitri, Dominic Calitri, Concetta Razza, Antoinnette Therbault and Jeanette Phillips. Carmine was an avid sports fan, enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and having cocktails with his friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Benedict Church, Beach Avenue, Warwick. Private burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday from 4 – 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved