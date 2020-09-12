CALITRI, CARMINE J.
76, a retired and Tool and Dye Maker passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmine and Anna (Delvicario) Calitri. Carmine was the beloved father of Keith and Jodilynn Calitri. Brother of Marie Harrop and the late Louis Calitri, Dominic Calitri, Concetta Razza, Antoinnette Therbault and Jeanette Phillips. Carmine was an avid sports fan, enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and having cocktails with his friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Benedict Church, Beach Avenue, Warwick. Private burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday from 4 – 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com