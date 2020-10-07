CAPALBO MD, CARMINE J.
Dr. Carmine J. Capalbo, 95, of Greenville passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Born in Providence, Dr. Capalbo was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Tomellini) Capalbo. His loving parents were Margaret and Peter A. Capalbo Sr. He is survived by his children Mary E. Engle and her husband Rick; Peter M. Capalbo and his wife Jody; Margaret DeSimone and her husband Herb; Lisa Capalbo; and Nancy Klim and her husband Greg. Dr. Capalbo was predeceased by his sister Marie Capalbo; his sister-in-law Corrine Capalbo; and his brother-in-law John Cawley. He is survived by his brothers Peter A. Capalbo Jr. and his wife Vincenza and William N. Capalbo. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Louise Cawley. Dr. Capalbo graduated from Classical High School and shortly thereafter was recruited as an 18 year old into the U.S. Army during World War II. He was trained as an army medical corpsman and served initially in the European Theater Operation and ultimately on the Pacific Front until the completion of the war. Upon his return home, he pursued his education at Brown University and graduated in the class of 1948. He received his medical degree from Georgetown Medical School in 1952. Surgical internships at RI Hospital followed where he remained as a surgical staff member for 46 years. He also was a Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery at Brown University School of Medicine. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons, New England and Providence Surgical Societies, and Rhode Island and Providence Medical Societies. Dr. Capalbo thoroughly enjoyed patient care and clinical practice as well as his association and friendships with his surgical staff colleagues to whom he was known as "Cap or Cappy". Upon his retirement from University Surgical Associates, he noted that his greatest pleasure had been his interaction with and being a fellow learner with the fine, young surgical staff members he trained over the years. During his active professional life, Dr. Capalbo always found meaningful time for his family. He was a loving father to his five children and a devoted husband to his dear wife, Jane. In his later years, his beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Dana, Nicholas, Michael, Peter, Thomas, Andrew and Caroline and their accomplishments brought him the greatest joy. Most afternoons he could be found on a field hockey or lacrosse field cheering them on. Indeed he lived a full and worthwhile life and will be remembered as a man who represented The Greatest Generation with dignity and honor. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions his funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: RI Hospital Foundation – Carmine Capalbo Endowment Fund, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com