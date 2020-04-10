|
DUVA, CARMINE L. "LOU"
82, of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband of Claire (Sherry) Duva for 56 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Carmino and Belinda (Pontarelli) Duva.
Lou was a science teacher at Scituate High School for many years before retiring in 1996. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman with boundless energy who owned rental properties that he maintained until his illness. He also enjoyed spending countless hours with his older brother, Anthony, restoring an old wooden, eight-meter boat, the King Haakon, that the pair sailed throughout Narragansett Bay and twice to Bermuda. Lou never meet a person he did not like and all who were fortunate to have known him considered him a friend. Above all else, Lou enjoyed spending time with his family. He was happiest when gathered around the table with all his children and grandchildren. Lou will be remembered for his deep faith, unparalleled kindness, patience, loyalty, and positivity along with a greatest sense of humor.
Besides his wife, he is also survived by his children, Sherry Duva of East Greenwich, Linda George and husband John of North Kingstown, Christopher Duva and wife Maria, of Shrewsbury, MA, and Casey Duva and wife Lauren of Millbury, MA; his grandchildren David Duva and wife Jackie of Norfolk, VA, Melissa Duva and companion Tyler Lanciaux, of Manhattan, NY, and Christopher, Carolyn and Katie George, all of North Kingstown. He was the brother of the late Vincent and Dr. Anthony Duva.
His funeral service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2020