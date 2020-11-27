1/1
Carmine R. DiSalvo
DiSALVO, CARMINE R.
91, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Mafalda "Muffy" (DiFalco) DiSalvo. Born in Peacedale, RI, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Francesca DeSalvo. Mr. DiSalvo was an aircraft mechanic at Quonset Point for many years. He was an Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War and continued to serve in the Air National Guard until his retirement in 1992. Carmine was a wonderful father and Poppy to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was happiest when he was surrounded by family. He loved to make people smile. All who knew him loved him and felt like a member of his family. He was an avid golfer and loved to spend time on the golf course with his family and friends. Carmine is survived by his loving children, Janice Sullivan and her husband Francis of Southington, CT, Sharon Yanku and her husband Ronald of Cranston and Michael DiSalvo of Portland, CT. He was the cherished grandfather of Meredith Sullivan, Michael Sullivan and his wife Jennifer, Amy Stover and her husband Ken, Robert Yanku and his wife Natalie, Emily and Nathan DiSalvo. Carmine was the great-grandfather of Natalie and Ryan Stover, Brianne, Isabelle and Michael Jr., Sullivan, and Theo Yanku. He is survived by his sister Patricia Cappelli of St. Pete's Beach, Fl and he was also predeceased by eight siblings. Due to COVID-19, Mr. DiSalvo's funeral services and burial with military honors are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI, 02907. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.


Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
