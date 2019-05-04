|
Gelsomino, Carmino
Carmino "Cal" Gelsomino, 95, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. He was born to Gennaro and Jennie Gelsomino on May 17, 1923 and raised in Providence, RI. He was a proud WWII Veteran serving in the 8th Armored Division. After returning from military service, he later joined the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 31 years before retiring. Cal loved spending time with family and friends, singing, music, and making crafts with wine bottle corks, such as decorative wreaths and Christmas trees. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Helen, and 9 brothers and sisters. He is survived by 5 brothers and sisters – Raymond, Domenic, John, Marie, and Theresa; his daughter, Deborah Raviele; "favorite" son-in-law, Joseph Raviele; grandchildren, Joseph & (Crystal), Jennifer & (TJ Johnson); and great grandson, Trey Johnson. A celebration of his life is planned for May 18, 2019. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.baldwincremation.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019