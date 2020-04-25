Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Sisto) Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. (Sisto) Bates Obituary
BATES, CAROL A. (SISTO)
69, of Providence passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Berkshire Place.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Marion (Imbruglia) Sisto.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Vess and devoted brothers, Robert and David Sisto. She was the sister of the late Richard Sisto.
Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -