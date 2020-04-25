|
BATES, CAROL A. (SISTO)
69, of Providence passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Berkshire Place.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Marion (Imbruglia) Sisto.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Vess and devoted brothers, Robert and David Sisto. She was the sister of the late Richard Sisto.
Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2020