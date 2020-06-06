DECOTEAUX, CAROL A.
72, died June 4, 2020. Daughter of Marion (Bloom) Decoteaux & the late Louis Decoteaux. Sister of Diane Poirier (Ed), Edward Decotoeaux (Sandy), & the late Steven Decoteaux. Complete obituary at www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.