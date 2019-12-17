|
DeMEO, CAROL A., (GIANQUITTI)
75 passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeMeo.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Assunta "Susie" (Cicerone) Gianquitti.
She is survived by many cousins and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 11am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St. Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019