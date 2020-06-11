Carol A. (Morra) Giorgi
1960 - 2020
GIORGI, CAROL A. (Morra)
60, entered peacefully into eternity on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Miriam Hospital.
Carol was born in Providence, RI to Ernest and Rosemarie (Reynolds) Morra on March 20, 1960. She was a lifelong resident of Johnston and graduated from Johnston High School in 1978. She worked as an Optometric Assistant for many years, where she had the knack of finding the perfect frames for everyone. Carol had an infectious smile and contagious laugh. Her kind heart and supportive nature towards others will always be remembered. She had a great devotion to God and was a devout member of Our Lady of Grace Parish. She looked forward to Sundays, where she would pass out candy to her friends and go for coffee after mass. She loved her family dearly. She was close to all of her brothers, sister in laws, son in law, nieces and nephews. Her brothers David, Tommy and Paul played an enormous role in her life. She was a proud dedicated Mother to her only child Joelle and was an extraordinary Gram to her beloved granddaughters' Ava Grace and Abigail Antonia. She lived life for her daughter and granddaughters and created so many cherished memories with them. Her Mother was her true forever best friend, although Ava might dispute that.
Carol is survived by her mother, Rosemarie (Reynolds) Morra of Johnston; Joelle Albertson (Chris) of Greenville; David Morra (Lory) of Johnston, R.I.; Thomas Morra (Paula) of North Scituate; and Paul Morra (Sherry) of Johnston, R.I.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Grace Church, in Johnston, R.I. Burial will be Private. For condolences see www.andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
