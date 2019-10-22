|
|
Gormly, Carol A.
Carol A. Gormly, 68, of Middletown, passed away at Hope Hospice Center in Providence on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William G. Gormly. Carol is survived by her husband Bill, her daughter Susan Barlow, and granddaughter Katie. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26 from 11:00am-12:00 Noon at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport with a service to follow at 12:00 noon. Full obituary at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019