HORIBIN, CAROL A. (CINQMARS)
71 of Chepachet peacefully passed away at home with her children surrounding her on July 21, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Tardiff) Cinqmars.
Carol attended CCRI and became an X-Ray Technician. she continued her education and went into CT Scanning. She worked for 8 years at Rhode Island Hospital in X-Ray, 14 years at the VA Medical Center in CT Scan and 14 years at the Health Department as a state inspector of X-Ray. She lived life to fullest. She loved to travel, enjoyed boating and motorcycles and being with family and friends. She became an avid painter after retirement and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Smithfield.
She was the loving mother of three children: Wendy A. Monaghan of North Providence, Paul J. Horibin and his wife Melissa of Foster and Steven A. Horibin and his wife Sherry of West Warwick; devoted grandmother of nine: Karyssa, Joshua, Jessica, Steven, Dylan, Kaylee, Joshua, the late Corey and Kyle; great-grandmother of two, Isabel and Landon; loyal sister to four sisters: Elaine Hull and her husband John, Joan Walton and her husband Raymond Bessette, Denise Ash and her husband Larry and Donna Conway and her husband Robert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The funeral gathering will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. followed with a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saints John and Paul Church in Coventry. Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com
