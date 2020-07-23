1/1
Carol A. (Cinqmars) Horibin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORIBIN, CAROL A. (CINQMARS)
71 of Chepachet peacefully passed away at home with her children surrounding her on July 21, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Tardiff) Cinqmars.
Carol attended CCRI and became an X-Ray Technician. she continued her education and went into CT Scanning. She worked for 8 years at Rhode Island Hospital in X-Ray, 14 years at the VA Medical Center in CT Scan and 14 years at the Health Department as a state inspector of X-Ray. She lived life to fullest. She loved to travel, enjoyed boating and motorcycles and being with family and friends. She became an avid painter after retirement and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Smithfield.
She was the loving mother of three children: Wendy A. Monaghan of North Providence, Paul J. Horibin and his wife Melissa of Foster and Steven A. Horibin and his wife Sherry of West Warwick; devoted grandmother of nine: Karyssa, Joshua, Jessica, Steven, Dylan, Kaylee, Joshua, the late Corey and Kyle; great-grandmother of two, Isabel and Landon; loyal sister to four sisters: Elaine Hull and her husband John, Joan Walton and her husband Raymond Bessette, Denise Ash and her husband Larry and Donna Conway and her husband Robert. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The funeral gathering will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. followed with a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saints John and Paul Church in Coventry. Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
09:30 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saints John and Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear "P.J." and family,

So truly sorry to have read the passing of your mother. It is so hard to deal with the loss of a parent. Please know you remain in my thoughts and prayers in your time of sorrow.
Jennifer and Gary Puleo Cipalone
Friend
July 23, 2020
Great mom. Good friend. Will miss her. Always ready to have a good time
Lynda Parker
Family
July 22, 2020
I believe she welcomed everyone into her home w opened arms. Always a table of good food that she prepared and a recipe to be shared if wanted. Always a joyous gathering when u visited Carol. A woman I had the pleasure to meet who i know will be terribly missed by many friends and family....who will always be in the hearts and minds of her family. Very sad to hear.
Ann White
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved