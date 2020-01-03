|
LAYDEN, CAROL A.
75, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Farrell J. Layden, Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Perry and Grace (Christafaro) Quinn. Carol had been employed as a cashier with Stop & Shop in Warwick. She was the devoted mother of Farrell J. Layden, Jr. and his wife Donna, Robyn Layden, and Tami Layden; loving grandmother of Amanda, Kayla, and Meaghan Layden; sister of Joseph Perry, Karen Martufi, John Quinn, Jr., the late Joyce Marotta, and Nancy Tavarozzi.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10-12 noon with a service at 12 noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be private. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 3, 2020