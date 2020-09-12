1/1
Carol A. (Allen) O'Neil
1938 - 2020
O'NEIL, CAROL A. (ALLEN)
Born in Providence, RI on February 19, 1938 to the late Clarence W. Allen, Jr. and Margaret F. (Baker) Allen, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of John "Jack" J. O'Neil for 64 years. Loving mother of Deborah Lysik (late Stephen), Susan Palmer (David), Joanne Bichun (David), Karen O'Neil (Tim), Kathy Wilson (David), Maureen O'Neil Golding and Kevin O'Neil (Kathy). Loving Nana to Matt Lysik; Brendan, Gregory & Kyle Palmer; Michael, David and Jennifer Bichun; Kyle, Tyler & Ally Wilson; Haley & Connor Golding; and Jack & Caroline O'Neil. Great Nana to Jacob & Joseph Palmer. Sister of David (Dolores) and predeceased by her brothers; John Bradford Allen & Richard Allen. Sister in law to Dan O'Neil (Beverly) Patricia O'Neil and Mary Ellen Juthapan (Pramot).
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett. Her burial will be private. A live streaming of the mass may be found at https://livestream.com/stm
For complete obituary and online condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Chapel
