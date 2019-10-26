|
|
TUFTS, CAROL A. (COLAFRANCESCO)
64, of Madison Ave., Cranston, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. Carol was the beloved wife for 39 years of Stephen L. Tufts; loving mother of Stephen J. Tufts of North Providence and Michael S. Tufts of Cranston; cherished grandmother of twins Tira and Kiari; daughter of Josephine A. (Valente) Colafrancesco of Cranston and the late Joseph P. Colafrancesco, Sr.; and sister of Joseph P. Colafrancesco, Jr. of Cranston and Jean M. Nunes of Warwick.
Carol graduated from the University of RI and was the Office Manager at Bald Hill Dodge in Warwick.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 28th at 11 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019