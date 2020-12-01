BODKIN, CAROL ANN
74 passed away November 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Fredrick Bodkin, Sr. and a daughter of the late James and Emily Dailey. Carol was employed until her retirement for Hasbro in the IT department. She was the beloved mother of Fredrick Bodkin (Laurie), Dawn Marie Wallitsch (Robert) and Duane Bodkin (Diocelina); devoted grandmother of Amanda, Michelle, Cassidy, Caitlyn, Duane, Jr. and Stephanie. Thank you, Jennie, for taking good care of Mom in her final weeks. Her Mass of Christian Burial and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com