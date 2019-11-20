|
CAVALIERI, CAROL ANN (FERREIRA)
age 72 of Narrows Road, Bristol, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Manor, with her husband of 53 years, Domenic Cavalieri, by her side. She is survived in addition to her husband by three children, Trisha Ann Cloutier (John Paul) of Bristol, Ann Marie Donnelly (Peter) of Rehoboth, MA and James Adam Cavalieri (Tiffany) of Bristol, five grandchildren, Lauren and Rachel Cloutier, Catherine and James Donnelly, Brody Cavalieri, and a brother, John Ferreira, Jr. of Tiverton.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, 577 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 775, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019