Carol B. (Pedro) Ruffo
RUFFO, CAROL B. (PEDRO)
Carol B. (Pedro) Ruffo 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Ruffo. Born in Newport, she was that daughter of Anthony and Jane (Flatley) Pedro. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Paolella, her husband Val and six grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Judith Brissette and sister of the late Irene and Anthony Pedro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00am in St. Matthew Church Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
