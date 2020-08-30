CALDARONE, CAROL
Carol Caldarone 72, of Cranston, died peacefully at home on Friday August 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Matthew Church Cranston (corner of Park and Elmwood Avenue). Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning prior to the Funeral Mass beginning at 8:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rhode Island SPCA 186 Amaral Street Riverside, RI 02915 or www.rispca.com
