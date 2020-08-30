1/1
Carol Caldarone
CALDARONE, CAROL
Carol Caldarone 72, of Cranston, died peacefully at home on Friday August 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Matthew Church Cranston (corner of Park and Elmwood Avenue). Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning prior to the Funeral Mass beginning at 8:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rhode Island SPCA 186 Amaral Street Riverside, RI 02915 or www.rispca.com To read the complete obituary or share an online comdolence with the family please visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
2 entries
August 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences. She will greatly missed.
Gregory Agakos
Friend
August 29, 2020
CAROL WAS A VERY NICE LADY, HARD WORKER AND TRULY LIVED FOR HER KIDS
Jessica Ruggieri
Friend
