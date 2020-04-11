|
Courtois, Carol
ATTLEBORO — Carol F. Courtois, 79, passed away on April 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Raymond A. Courtois.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
To leave a message to Carol's family, all our welcome to visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2020