Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Carol Sholler
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel in Sharon Memorial Park
120 Canton St
Sharon, RI
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
the home of Daniel Sholler
Carol D. Sholler


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol D. Sholler Obituary
SHOLLER, CAROL D.,
77, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Sholler; they were married for 55 years. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Kupperstein) Halperin. Carol and Bob lived in Rhode Island for over 50 years enjoying Narragansett Bay and the east bay area.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons Daniel and Peter Sholler; sister Eleanor Landa; and grandchildren Rebecca, Harrison, Chloe, and Rafe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 AM at the Chapel in Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St, Sharon, MA with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of SE New England, 345 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Shiva will be at the home of Daniel Sholler, Monday March 25th at 6:30 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
