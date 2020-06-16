DERRY, CAROL (CORSO)
78, of Providence passed away peacefully Friday, June 12 at home. She is survived by two sons, Richard and Johnathan Derry; and one granddaughter, Celeste l. Derry. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.