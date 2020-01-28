|
|
Cormier, Carol Emma (Francis)
Carol Emma Cormier of Cypress, TX, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019; Carol moved to Cypress, TX in 2015 after living throughout Rhode Island her entire life. She was the daughter of George and Emma Francis of Providence and Warwick, RI. Her brother, George Thomas Francis of Warwick, predeceased her. She has a surviving sister, Janice Xenopoulos of West Greenwich, RI. She had been the loving wife for 54 years of Ernest Evrade Cormier of Providence, who predeceased her in 2010. Carol was born in Providence in 1938 and graduated proudly from Hope High School in 1956, then she married Ernest on August 4, 1956 after meeting on a blind date, which apparently went well.
Carol was extremely proud and supportive of her children and grandchildren but she lit up with special joy when seeing and talking about her four great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Ernest E. Cormier, Jr. and his wife Janice Vinacco-Cormier of Milton, MA; Carolann Cormier of Cromwell, CT; and Glenn Cormier and his wife, Monika (Moeller) of Cypress, TX. The third and fourth generations who benefited from Carol's warmth and wisdom are, first in New England, Cole Cormier of White River Junction, VT; Casey Cormier and her wife Jill (Fetchko) and their children Brooklyn and Parker of Marshfield, MA; Erica Criscuolo and her wife Alyssa and their child Louella of Weymouth, MA; and in Texas, Jarrad Cormier and his wife Megan and their child Luke of Humble, TX and Gregory, Aaron, Ian, and Chelsea Cormier, all of Cypress, TX. Carol was predeceased by her youngest child, Gregory S. Cormier.
Carol was a true partner to her husband, Ernie, in life and in their many businesses in good and hard times, but she always took or shared the lead, with family and obligations first, always proudly, and relying on her faith. For some years, she was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker, but she usually was working an evening job to help support her family. In Ernie's many business efforts, leading up to the success of Precision Machining Co, Inc. of Providence, RI, she was always the back-room business partner, keeping the books, doing payroll, managing the office, adding many intangibles for customers and employees alike, and all the while keeping a welcoming home for her extended family.
Through many of those businesses, Carol and her husband were active in the Southeast MA Chapter of the National Tooling & Machining Association. Additionally, over the years they travelled widely, including memorable trips to the (then) USSR, Germany, England and in the US. In 1988 they sold Precision Machining; Carol and Ernie then bought and move to Stone Lea Bed & Breakfast in Narragansett, RI, entertaining many B&B guests over the years, with many small and large family gatherings, especially Thanksgivings and Christmas every year with the grandchildren. After selling the bed and breakfast, she and Ernie moved to Hope Valley, RI, where they enjoyed their view of Locustville Pond, all the birds (especially the peacocks), and the animals (maybe not the raccoons). Carol made many friends in Hope Valley, including her special friend Margaret Brady, and volunteered at the Hope Valley/Wyoming Fire Department and the Hopkinton Republican Committee. Once Carol moved to Texas, her gregarious nature led to her becoming close with a group of good friends with whom she shared old and created new memories.
Carol and Ernie for decades enjoyed their hobby of collecting and showing antique cars, many CARavans, Grand Classics, trips and cruise nights with their friends. Many of their friends came to enjoy Carol's dishes at car shows such as Hershey, especially her boiled ham shoulder and many other specialties.
Carol enjoyed many crafts, including knitting, cross stitch and needlepoint, with all her grandchildren receiving cherished, handmade Christmas stockings. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, traveling, playing cards and games with friends and family, and reading.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1105 Main St, Hope Valley, RI, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Children International (www.children.org); Carol and Ernie sponsored several Native American children for years through that organization.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020