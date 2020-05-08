Home

Carol F. (Kultgen) Murphy

Carol F. (Kultgen) Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Carol F. (Kultgen)
age 90, of Woburn, formerly of Rhode Island, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2020. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Edward Murphy, devoted mother of Eileen Gilligan & her husband Paul of Wilmington, Drew Murphy & his wife Lori of Warwick, RI and the late Mark Murphy, loving grandmother of Courtney & Shannon Gilligan and Dylan & Jordan Murphy, cherished daughter of the late Otto and Mary Kultgen. Due to the current situation of the coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Murphy family has decided to have a private service at this time. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02454. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020
