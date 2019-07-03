|
|
Hay, Carol
DUDLEY, MA. Carol Ann (Sandberg) Hay, 61, of Sunset Drive died Monday, June 24th, peacefully in her home. She leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years Robert Hay; a brother John Sandberg of Lincoln, RI; a son Jeffrey Hay of Blackstone, MA; 2 daughters Caitlin (Hay) Caliri of Barrington, RI and Andrea Hay of Dudley; and a grandson Jackson Caliri. Sha was born in Providence, RI the daughter of Lathom (Sandy) and Clare (Ivers) Sandberg and was raised in Lincoln, RI. Mrs. Hay graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976 and the University of New Hampshire in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Carol very much enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse (RN) and worked the last 17 years at Reliant Medical Group/Fallon Clinic. She was an avid reader and loved the ocean and the mountains. There is nothing she enjoyed more than family. She always cooked a great meal with her husband and loved feeding everyone who came through the door. Carol loved her family and extended family and always made sure they were happy, comfortable and safe. Special places are Block Island, Narragansett and Newport, RI as well as Bristol and North Conway, NH. Carol and her husband backpacked avidly prior to children and then tent camped with the kids as they were growing up. She always enjoyed the outdoors and particularly hiking in the mountains. A private service will be held at her residence on a future date with family and friends. A remembrance donation can be made in her memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge, Ma. is directing arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019