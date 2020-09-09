Jalbert, Carol

Carol Ann McCarthy Jalbert of Warwick peacefully passed away on September 5, 2020. She was 87 and lived a long, happy life with many close friends and a loving family. The first born to the late Hazel Lavin McCarthy and Walter McCarthy, she leaves behind her adored brother, Walter McCarthy, and his wife Marguerite Matteson McCarthy of Narragansett.

At age 23, Carol married the love of her life, the late Arthur Jalbert, with whom she had four children: Brian Jalbert of Warwick, Michael Jalbert of Providence who is married to Elizabeth Sheridan, Suzanne Jalbert of Huntington Beach, California who is married to Kerry Klayman and Judith Jalbert of East Haddam, Connecticut who is soon to be married to Thomas Nolan.

She was called Nana by her five grandchildren: Alexander, Luke, Eliza, Katherine and Jessica and will always be known as Aunt Carol to Patricia, Nancy, Thomas, Bruce, Carrie, Linda, Peter, Jerome, Christopher, Paula, Steven, Michael, Patricia and Francis.

With degrees from the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, she enjoyed a rewarding and successful career as an elementary school teacher and after retiring, spent time reading to the blind. Always the people person, she was a member of a book club, the Edgewood Garden Club, Bonnet Shores Beach Club and Rhode Island Yacht Club and remained close to neighbors, classmates and colleagues throughout her life. Her bright smile and warm personality will live forever in the hearts of many.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in memory of Carol Jalbert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store