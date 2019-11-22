Home

65, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Joseph H. Scambio, and a daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Bashaw) Buckley. Carol was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation High School. She was the beloved mother of Joseph E. Scambio, Michael J. Scambio and his wife Nicki; sister of Ronald Buckley and his wife Judy, Karen Walker and her husband Kenneth, and Kathy Pelagio and her husband Ron. Her funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Sunday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
