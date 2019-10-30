Home

Carol M. (Dewey) Viall

Viall, Carol M. (Dewey)
Carol Marie (Dewey) Viall, 82, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home in Rehoboth, MA, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence to the late Kenneth and Bertha (Kennedy) Dewey, she was married to the late Ralph E. Viall of East Providence for forty years. She enjoyed golf, cards, and traveling with friends and was a member of the Pawtucket Country Club for over thirty years. A talented seamstress, quilter, and crafter, Carol loved creating personal gifts for friends and family.
She is survived by son Lt. Col. Ken & Kim (Brum) Viall, USA, Ret. of West Point, NY; sons Daniel and Douglas Viall of Rehoboth, MA; grandchildren Christopher and Katherine Viall of New York; sister-in-law Carol A. Read; and nieces Holly Read, Elizabeth (Dan) Peters, Renee (Mark) Bender, and Tammy Jo Dewey. She was the sister of the late Kenneth W. "Bill" Dewey, Jr. of Meriden, CT. Carol especially appreciated Tami, her caregiver, for enabling her to stay at home during her final years. Calling hours respectfully omitted. A celebration of life gathering is planned in November. Details online at www.r-mfh.com/listings.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
