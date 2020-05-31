RUFO, CAROL MARY
76, of Johnston, was called home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 due to complication of COVID-19. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (DiPiro) Rufo. Carol was the sister of the late SR. Mary Assumpta of the Precious Blood (Paula Rufo). She is survived by many devoted cousins and will be missed.
Carol had a passion for drawing and baking. She loved her catholic faith and had a true devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. She prayed for everyone all the time. Even though she had a difficult life, she never stopped seeing the good in her everyday experiences. She was an inspiration to all of us.
A special thank you to all the staff at Briarcliffe Manor. They treated Carol like family. It was her home for seven years. The care and compassion they showed to her was remarkable. We could not be with her when she passed which was very difficult. Knowing the staff never left her alone, playing her favorite hymns, was most consoling. Thank you again staff at Briarcliffe Manor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 1st, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary's Church 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.