The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Rd.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Salzillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol N. (Contillo) Salzillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol N. (Contillo) Salzillo Obituary
SALZILLO, CAROL N. (CONTILLO)
84, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now