SALZILLO, CAROL N. (CONTILLO)
84, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019