Brooklyn, Carol R.
88, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Stillwater Assisted Living, Greenville. She was the beloved wife of Edwin Brooklyn for 65 years. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John and Annette (Berger) Rouslin, she had lived in Cranston for 60 years, previously living in Providence. Carol was a Commercial real estate agent. She was a graduate of Brown University, President of the Brown University Resumed Education Alumni Association, former member of Temple Sinai – serving as Vice President, a member of the Cranston School Committee for 12 years, Vice Chairman of the City of Cranston Charter Review Commission, a Girl Scout leader, member of the RI School Board Association, former President of Volunteers in RI Schools, former President of the Cranston League of Women Voters, member of the NCJW – RI Section, and the RI Attorney General's Domestic Violence Task Force. Carol loved to travel with Edwin and her four children. One of the most memorable was the 3-week car ride around the Southwestern US in a rented station wagon in the 70's. We will ever forget the tale of the missed train on a trip to Europe. Family was so important and there were many happy gatherings through the years.
Devoted mother of John R. Brooklyn and his partner, Cara Hart, of Burlington, VT, Alex Brooklyn and his partner, Teri Molloy, of Saunderstown, RI, Nancy Brooklyn of Bountiful, UT, and Susan Brooklyn of East Greenwich, RI. Dear sister of the late Richard Rouslin. Loving grandmother of Chelsea, Amanda, Roshi, Brooklyn, Emma, and Kensington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to NCJW, 2055 L St. SW, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20036 or your favorite charity
. Funeral services and Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.